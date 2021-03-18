5,000 Masterfully Carved Pumpkins at Jack’s Pumpkin Glow

Jack’s Pumpkin Glow is a traveling Halloween display that features 5,000 pumpkins,all expertly carved and lit, along a half-mile trail outdoors.

This immersive art installationfeatures individual pumpkins, as well as gigantic structures – all made of pumpkins.

The show runs simultaneously in Philadelphia, DC, Nashville and Chicago, using pumpkins from local farms. Yes – pumpkins go bad!

So when they do start to decompose, fresh ones are brought in to replace them.

Meet the Master Carver in Philadelphia, and see what this Halloween wonderland is all about!