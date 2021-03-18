Skip to main content
Thursday, March 18, 2021

Meet the Genius Mind Behind Marvel: Joe Quesada

Marvel's Executive Vice President and Creative Director took a hero's journey of his own, from a first generation Cuban-American, born in Queens around the corner from Peter Parker, to a prolific artist, writer, and now Marvel executive overseeing the story lines of the most powerful superheroes in the universe.

