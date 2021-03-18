Family turns canceled vacation plans into works of art

If you were ever told as a kid not to draw on the walls or you've ever told your kids the same thing, you might have a hard time wrapping your head around Michele Bell's dining room.

Michele let her 3 kids paint the walls into murals of the places they were supposed to visit this year.

It all started with Spring Break and canceled plans thanks to COVID-19.

So Michelle got out of the paint.

Soon, the dining room turned into landmarks from Las Vegas, Arizona, and New York.

Michele Bell says family friends are talking about doing the same thing.

She thinks it's a great idea in most cases.