Custom Hat Maker Keeps Dying Art Alive

Hats are taking the fashion world by storm!

From the runway in Paris to Coachella in California, hats are everywhere, and Keryn Nicholson is taking the reigns as the only milliner, or hat maker, in Central California.

In fact, she’s one of the few women found in the art of hat making.

Nicholson Hat Co hats are one of a kind pieces, made completely by hand and from materials sourced in the United States.

Nicholson invited us into her shop, which doubles as an art studio, to get a first-hand look at how her hats are made and the inspiration she uses to make these works of art.