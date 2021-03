Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in death of girlfriend's 4-month-old grandchild

THE STUDIO.ALL RIGHT, JOHNNY.THANK YOU.WE ARE JUST LEARNING THE CHARGESARE BEING FILED IN.OF A LOCAL INFANT JACKSON COUNTYPROSECUTORS ACCUSED 40 YEAR OLDMATTHEW BECK OF SECOND DEGREEMURDER IN THE DEATH OF HISGIRLFRIEND’S FOUR-MONTH-OLDGRANDCHILD.THE CHILD’S GRANDMOTHER CHILD’SGRANDMOTHER 38 YEAR OLD CARLY.GEORGE IS ALSO CHARGED WITHHINDERING PROSECUTION OF AFELONY POLICE ANSWER TO 911 CALLFOR HELP OF AN INFANT NOTBREATHING LAST WEEK AT A HOUSEAT 5