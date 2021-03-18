This adorable squirrel is taking over the internet!

Thumbelina, the playful and mischievous squirrel, is taking over the internet with her adorable personality.“She loves to play, sleep and her favorite thing on the entire planet is avocados.

She’s on an endless quest to find avocados,” said Christina, a wildlife rehabilitator who saved Thumbelina with her husband Michael.

Even though the release of Thumbelina into the wildlife is never out of the question, Christina and Michael continue to assess her health day by day until she can finally be released.