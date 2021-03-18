Learn to Be A Royal, Pinky Fingers Up!

At the Plaza Hotel Finishing Program, you’ll learn everything from how to walk, eat, and place your utensils.

But, unlike everything you learned from the Princess Diaries, etiquette expert Myka Meier, the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, will teach you what’s real and what’s fiction when it comes to acting like a royal!

Join Localish host, Elie Sokoloff and etiquette coach Myka Meier as the afternoon tea fit for the royal family at the legendary Plaza Hotel.

If you can't make it to NYC for the class, check out Myka Meier's new book, Modern Etiquette Made Easy: A Five-Step Method to Mastering Etiquette.