KC-area mother, daughter hug for the first time in months, due to the pandemic

YOUR TURN.THE PANDEMIC HAS KEPTSO MANY AWAY FROMLOVED ONES.THE C-D-C SAYSVACCIANTED PEOPLE - CANNOW VISIT WITH OTHERVACCINATED PEOPLE -WITHOUT MASKS ORDISTANCING.AND THAT GUIDANCEMEANS A SENSENORMALCY HASRETURNED FOR FAMILIESWHO'VE BEEN SEPARATED.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORGABRIELLA PAGAN TAKESUS TO A LONG-TERM CAREFACILITY WHERE AMOTHER AND DAUGHTERWERE ABLE TO HUG EACHOTHER - ONCE AGAIN."Hi!!

Oh I love you so much!HUGGING THOSE WE LOVEIS SOMEWHAT OFLUXURY THESE DAYS.Lois"and this is the first time youcan come up here.LeslieI know!

We've been waiting forthis haven't we?!"A LUXURY 93 YEAR OLOIS CALLOW AND HERDAUGHTER LESLIE FINALLYGET TO HAVE- FOR THEFIRST TIME IN MORE THAN6 MONTHS.... NOW THAT BOTH HAVEWAITED 14 DAYS AFTERTHEIR LAST DOSE OF THEVACCINE.Leslie:"oh I love you mama.

Do yowant me to take this off?

Doyou remember me?Lois:you can do that and I cantyou?Leslie:I think so!

I've had mvaccines you've had yourvaccines."BECAUSE OF THAT -ANTHOLOGY SENIORLIVING IS GIVING FAMILIESTHE GREEN-LIGHT TO VISITANYTIME - TO HUG ASMUCH AS THEY WANT.Lo"Oh it's changed my lifeimmensely."SO ENAMORED BY THEABILITY TO PHYSICALLYTOUCH AGAIN... THEY HELDHANDS THE ENTIREINTERVIEW.Leslie Wismer" when I see my mama andtalk to her, one of the thinshe always asks is when canpeople come to my room?"" it's civilization, it'sfreedoit's awesome.

I mean it's theway it should be, it should bethis way you should be ableto... cries hug your mom."IT'S A REUNION JUST INTIME FOR LOIS CALLOW'S94TH BIRTHDAY NEXTWEEK" Considering my age it's veryhard."Wismer"we get to just spend time withher, doing things for her that'swhat you want to do for yourfamily.""she has got so many peoplthat love her and are wantingto come up here and see heso that's one of the mainthings I want to find out, whatand how much freedom doget to have now?

I mean canwe all come up heretogether?"JUST HEARING HERDAUGHTER TALK ABOUT ITBRINGS TEARS TO LOIS'EYES....Wismer"It's like a huge burden tha