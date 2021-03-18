When shutdown orders shuttered a New Jersey barber's salon, he found a workaround - cutting the hair on mannequin heads on the street outside his shop.
It's not just for fun: Steven Torres is teaching locals to cut hair.
When shutdown orders shuttered a New Jersey barber's salon, he found a workaround - cutting the hair on mannequin heads on the street outside his shop.
It's not just for fun: Steven Torres is teaching locals to cut hair.
Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.
Stream This barber is finding an innovative way to stay busy instantly.