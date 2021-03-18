Skip to main content
Thursday, March 18, 2021

This barber is finding an innovative way to stay busy

When shutdown orders shuttered a New Jersey barber's salon, he found a workaround - cutting the hair on mannequin heads on the street outside his shop.

It's not just for fun: Steven Torres is teaching locals to cut hair.

