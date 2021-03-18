Glampers makes camping easy for you this summer

This summer, families across the country have had to come up with creative alternatives for their vacations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though New York is now in Phase 4 of reopening, more and more coronavirus “hot spots” states keep popping up, so many are opting out of traveling for now.

People have been turning to simpler vacation alternatives such as road trips or just staying local and opting for a “staycation”.To avoid cabin fever, camping, and RV rentals have become the new normal among families seeking a summer vacation.

Owners of “Long Island Glampers”, Rachel and Hal Kench, are excited to offer their customers a once in a lifetime experience in one of their luxurious campers this sum...