Check out this farm where you can do yoga with goats

Downward dog, child’s pose, and the cobra pose are commonly known movements when practicing yoga.

However, these moves might be a little different when you attend a goat yoga class at the Corwith Farmstand on the East End of Long Island.

With goats climbing on your back and nibbling at your shirt, it will not be your most peaceful class, but it will be the most entertaining.

As soon as you pull up to the farm, you can see all of the goats start to perk up while they wait for your arrival.

The goats come in all shades of colors and are very friendly, especially if you have food!