Family-owned flower shops partner to debut floral cafe

Plantshed and Englewood Florist, two community staples in Manhattan, NY and Englewood, NJ, have partnered to bring their latest business ideas to life.

The family-owned floral shops, serving their respective communities since the 1950s and ’70s, will collaborate to service the tri-state area with floral delivery, plant installation, maintenance, and floral event designs.

Their floral café concept, introduced by Plantshed in 2018 at their Manhattan locations, will now be available in Englewood, NJ, where coffee lovers will be able to sip their artisanal coffee, tea, and light bites while admiring the wide range of floral options available.