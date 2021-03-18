Is antibody testing the answer to opening up society?

With many states starting to open up after the COVID-19 lockdown, many experts are concerned about another wave of COVID-19 infections that could prove devastating.

But there are a few potential answers, such as antibody testing, that show promise in helping to prevent that.

Localish producer Chris Casey found out what you can expect when you go for an antibody test and asked ABC News medical correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, about why it’s so promising as a potential ‘fix’ to prevent another pandemic.