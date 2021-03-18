Plan on going apple picking this season? Watch this

Demarest farms, in Hillsdale, New Jersey, is kicking off apple picking season very differently this time around.

“We’ve been in business since 1886 and we’re used to change and adapting, but this year has been like starting a new business from day one all over again,” said Jason DeGise, co-owner of Demarest Farms. The farm, which has evolved with the times, is popular for its fresh farm produce and baked goods in addition to their pick-your-own peach, apple, and pumpkin farms. DeGise and his business partner James Spollen, who began working at Demarest Farms as teenagers and now own the farm, have managed to successfully adapt their business to function in times of a pandemic.