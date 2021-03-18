Buy a cheese wedge, give a cheese wedge

The Giacomini family has been part of Bay Area agriculture for the past 100 years.“It really started with my grandfather coming over here from Italy in 1900 and they ended up with a little farm in Petaluma, California”, Bob Giacomini reveals.

When the COVID 19 pandemic started, the company’s business was drastically impacted.

“About 50 percent of all the cheese that we make goes to restaurants.

It goes to hotels.

It goes to corporate dining.

It goes on airplanes,” explains chief operating officer Lynn Giacomini Stray, “all that business just halted”.

So the Giacomini family came up with the “Buy A Wedge.

Give A Wedge” program.

The program resulted in about 3000 pounds of cheese being donated to the food...