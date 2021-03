August 13th is International Lefthander's Day!

August 13 celebrates the 11% of people in the world who are left-handed!

Many historical icons and celebrities are left-handed including Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Albert Einstein, and Oprah Winfrey!

Almost all products are created for right-handed people, forcing lefties to adapt.

But Lefty's Left-Handed Store in San Francisco sells products specifically made for South Paws, including scissors, notebooks, kitchen utensils, and more!

Website: www.leftyslefthanded.com