Unroll the fun with Fruit Roll-Ups, Made From Scratch

Jessica Lugo, aka @bakemepretti, is here to teach you how to make store-bought guilty pleasure from scratch!

In this episode, she provides step-by-step instructions on how to make Fruit Roll-Ups with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.

What’s the best part?

They’re healthy!For this recipe you’ll need:- 5 cups of mixed berries- ¼ of honey- 3 tablespoons of lemon juice- Baking sheet with parchment paper- BlenderPreheat your oven to 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add all the berries to your blender, then add in the honey and the lemon juice.

Blend the mixture until it reaches a smoothie consistency.

Coat your baking sheet with parchment paper, then slowly pour the mixture onto the baking sheet...

