Puppeteer wows neighbors from 2nd floor apartment window!

Chicagoan Matthew Owens is bringing the joy of the theatre to the streets of his Lakeview neighborhood.

It all started after he was laid off from his job at the Brookfield Zoo, where he would create natural-looking toys and devices, called “enrichment devices,” for the animals.

Instead of sitting around the house and letting his creativity go to waste, he got to work creating a stage and puppets so that he could perform weekly shows for his friends and neighbors and it has grown into a full blow production.

It is now formally known as The Lockdown Puppet Theatre.