The Disco Tree: Halloween edition

Every couple of months, this Chicago tree transforms to celebrate holidays throughout the year — from Valentine's Day to Easter, Pride, and of course, Halloween and Christmas.

"I named it the Disco Tree because I put the disco cones in there for Christmas and then it became its own thing where there would be a decoration for every season," decorator Rich McMurray said.McMurray moved to Andersonville 10 years ago and he's been decorating his complex ever since.

"I thought I'd decorate the building for the neighborhood and I won the decorating contest for the neighborhood association," McMurray said.

"So the following year I thought I'd take it a step further and take it into the tree." The decor gets mor...