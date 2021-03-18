“Miracle” kittens rescued after near-tragedy at recycling plant

It’s not unusual for a backpack to be found among water bottles, magazines and papers that shuffle through a recycling plant.

However, a bag that moves and meows is a different story.“It’s my job if I see something like that,” said recycling sorter Barrie Donaldson.

“So, I grabbed the bag and it was cats in there.”The shocking discovery was made last week at OTC Recycling in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Three kittens had survived an overnight journey that began in a recycling bin and ended mere feet from being crushed on a conveyor belt.“It’s a miracle because nothing makes it,” said Donaldson, referring to the machine that shreds sorted recycling materials.One kitten, ‘Precious,’ was immediately adop...