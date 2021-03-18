Home Alone Gingerbread House

This "Home Alone" house was built entirely from gingerbread to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film's theatrical release.

Disney+ commissioned food artist Michelle Wibowo to make the edible edifice.

It took Wibowo over 300 hours to decorate the house with 62 trees, 33 windows, and 14 pizza boxes.

She even replicated the main characters of film using icing sugar.

Little Nero's red pizza delivery car is parked in the driveway, and the Wet Bandit's van is lurking on the road in front of the home.

The treehouse includes the getaway zipline that Kevin McCallister uses to finally escape from the home intruders.