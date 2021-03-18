Sewing business thrives as people start sewing during downtime

There's a sewing boom happening as people turn to hobbies old and new to pass the time during the pandemic.

Scott Goodman has owned the Sewing Machine Warehouse for decades and said he was satisfied if the business grew 5% each year.

Now he says it's grown more than 10 times the amount because of all of the stay at home orders.

"I've always loved it but, I picked it up even more.

So when the pandemic hit, because, you know, everybody was isolated indoors, so that got me a chance to get more reacquainted with all the sewing machines that I have at home, and especially the embroidery machine because I'm passionate about embroidery," said customer Jennifer Davis.