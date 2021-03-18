Artist beautifies her block with flower murals!

Jefferson Park artist, Frankie Zela is using her talents and love of nature to brighten up her community with her beautiful, vibrant flower murals.

It all started 10 years ago when she began painting old, discarded Chicago windows and turned them into eye-popping flower canvases.

Recently, Zela has had more time on her hands and a friend had asked Zela if she would paint a flower on her garage and it took off from there.

“I was shocked.

Being an artist, we don't really tend to market ourselves.

And I was actually really surprised that it took off the way it did,” says Zela.

Now she has done several murals and the community couldn’t be happier.

“I think customers are drawn to my art because my artwork is...