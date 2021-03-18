First United Pentecostal Church caught fire Sunday

United pentecostal church- on north main street in - - - poplarville is trying to move - forward after the church- caught fire on sunday just- before church service news 25s- janae jordan has the story.

- - this past sunday morning at - first united pentecostal- church on north main street in- poplarville everything was- going as usual for pastor - colby meadows.- colby meadows- pastor - "it was about 10:15 and we were in their practicing and of- course we were- - - - playing loud music and it was - really loud we had no clue of - anything that was - going on" pastor meadows says that's when- his wife waved trying to get hi- attention because someone - passing by told her the - church was on fire.

- colby meadows- pastor - "i come down to check it out an when i come out he says you kno- i believe your building - is on fire so we stepped out an- - - - looked and sure enough their wa- smoke coming out so had it not- been for the passerby we would- have had no clue their- was no smoke smell their was- nothing in our building" pastor meadows only had time to- grab a couple of items before - running back out of the church.- colby meadows- pastor - "i went to my office grabbed my wallet and some bibles and by - the time we come- back out it was already come- through the on the stage their" janae jordan - news 25- "the building behind this yello tape may be gone but the pastor- tells me the memories - of friends family praise and- worship remain" colby meadows- pastor - "as our church members where here they were reminiscing abou- their children- being dedicated here and them - being raised here and their is- - - - allot of our church congregatio- who we can say well my- grandfather help build that or- my grandfather- was instrumental in that land - just many memories like that " meadows is glad the firefighter- were able to contain the fire - before it spread to other - buildings.

The cause of the fir- has not been determined.- colby meadows- pastor - "i am grateful that it was not in the middle of service" the church will use the family- life center for praise and- worship.

They are accepting - donations you can text 444 give- to 73256 and select building- - - - fund to donate.

In poplarville- janae jordan news