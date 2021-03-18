First United Pentecostal Church caught fire Sunday

First United Pentecostal Church on North Main Street in Poplarville is trying to move forward after the church caught fire on Sunday just before church service.
- - this past sunday morning at - first united pentecostal- church on north main street in- poplarville everything was- going as usual for pastor - colby meadows.- colby meadows- pastor - "it was about 10:15 and we were in their practicing and of- course we were- - - - playing loud music and it was - really loud we had no clue of - anything that was - going on" pastor meadows says that's when- his wife waved trying to get hi- attention because someone - passing by told her the - church was on fire.
- colby meadows- pastor - "i come down to check it out an when i come out he says you kno- i believe your building - is on fire so we stepped out an- - - - looked and sure enough their wa- smoke coming out so had it not- been for the passerby we would- have had no clue their- was no smoke smell their was- nothing in our building" pastor meadows only had time to- grab a couple of items before - running back out of the church.- colby meadows- pastor - "i went to my office grabbed my wallet and some bibles and by - the time we come- back out it was already come- through the on the stage their" janae jordan - news 25- "the building behind this yello tape may be gone but the pastor- tells me the memories - of friends family praise and- worship remain" colby meadows- pastor - "as our church members where here they were reminiscing abou- their children- being dedicated here and them - being raised here and their is- - - - allot of our church congregatio- who we can say well my- grandfather help build that or- my grandfather- was instrumental in that land - just many memories like that " meadows is glad the firefighter- were able to contain the fire - before it spread to other - buildings.
The cause of the fir- has not been determined.- colby meadows- pastor - "i am grateful that it was not in the middle of service" the church will use the family- life center for praise and- worship.
They are accepting - donations you can text 444 give- to 73256 and select building- - - - fund to donate.
