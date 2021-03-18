COVID-19 vs. Seasonal Allergies: How can you tell the difference?

Spring allergy season is in full bloom here in South Mississippi as evidenced by all the yellow pollen likely coating your vehicle right now.

- how can you tell the difference- we put that question to a local- doctor who specializes- in allergy treatment.

- - mark murray, m.d., mississippi- asthma & allergy clinic:- "there's a lot of overlap, but covid-19 symptoms - tend to be more severe, also, - different from allergies, with- covid-19 symptoms - there is a lot more sense of- loss of taste and smell, which- you wouldn't expect with- - - allergies.

Fever would be a sig- of infection, including - covid-19, which you wouldn't- expect with allergies, and then- a lot of times, some worsening- respiratory - symptoms, worsening cough,- shortness of breath, which are- more common with- covid than they would be with - allergies."

Right now, tree pollen, such as- oak and pine, and some early- grasses are circulating out - there causing allergy - problems