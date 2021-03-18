Illinois State Police Strictly Enforce the Move Over Law

This past month Illinois officers have been cracking down on Move Over law violations.

Indiana and illinois have "move over" laws.

These laws are designed to protect vehicles that are on the side of the road.

Illinois has been strictly enforcing these laws the past couple of weeks.

In fact, police have been keeping track of the number of people who've broken this law.

The move over law is enforced in both indiana and illinois.

It protects law enforcement, construction workers, and everyday people who are along the side of the road with their hazard lights on.

Unfortunately, officals say this law is broken all the time.

Since the beginning of 20-21 there have been 11 illinois state police vehicles hit while on duty.

Because of this, i-s-p began enforcing the "move over" law more intently.

From february 18th to march 7th, illinois officers pulled over 1-thousand 340 vehicles for move over violations.

That's more than 78 violations per day.

These are numbers that dont surprise many officers.

"people don't get over.

You might have 10 that get over, but the 11th one coming by does not."

Both illinois and indiana officers want to remind you that moving over when a vehicle has its hazards on is more than a courtesy... its the law.

