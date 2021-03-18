Sharing the road with bicyclists

With mild weather melting snow... more bikers are set to hit rochester roadways to take a two?

That's one reason experts say biking on a road can actually be safer... as long as drivers and bikers can successfully share street space.

Organizers from we bike rochester say cyclists should actually stay in the middle of the lane when riding on a road.

Doing so can help avoid some of the most common types of crashes from cars attempting to pass a biker without enough distance or turning right while an adjacent biker is heading straight.

Drivers meanwhile can still pass a centrally positioned cyclist using the other side of the street as long as there's no oncoming traffic.

Steve jorgensen of we bike rochester says taking the entire lane can also be more corteous to "if i'm zooming by all these cars that just took the time to pass me carefully, and now they have to do it all again, you know, it's just a little friction, whereas if i just pull in behind and stay in the cue in order, i get to where i'm going safely and the people around me can see me and the experts i spoke to also recommend a few other pieces of gear if you're biking on a road... including a mirror... reflectors... and a headlight or taillight to make you more visible to drivers at night.

Experts from we bike rochester also say with weather conditions changing... bike lanes may still be obstructed by