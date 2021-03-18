Skip to main content
Thursday, March 18, 2021

5:30pm Asbury University Fall Plans 03.18.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
ASBURY UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS PLANNING FOR A REGULAR FALL 20-21 SEMESTER.

The university says it's anticipating an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in covid-19 cases across the nation, and... as a result... it is returning to in- person classes for the fall.

