Sturgeon ‘not surprised’ by ‘partisan leak’ from Salmond inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon has said a “very partisan leak” from the Alex Salmond inquiry is “not that surprising” as the committee is understood to have deemed she misled parliament.MSPs on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints Committee voted 5-4 that the First Minister gave an “inaccurate” account of a meeting with her predecessor during the live investigation, the PA news agency understands.This would amount to misleading the Scottish Parliament.