Some are planning bigger trips than ever.

People are finally beginning to plan travel trips again after the pandemic.

Travel plans.

Now, as more of them get vaccinated, more people are planning trips again.

News 12's brian armstrong has the details.

I literally forgot how to book.

I had to retrain my brain on how to book a reservation for somebody.

Tourism and travel were some of the most hurt industries due to the pandemic.

Initially, it was like everybody just had this hope that we're going to shut down for about a month and things were kind of go back to normal.

As it ends up i spent 4 1/2 months undoing over 90 bookings that i had worked a year and a half on.

The past couple of weeks i've seen a huge surge in activity.

She says people feel it's safer to travel now as more people become vaccinated and there is lent up demand.

They're in these four walls and they just want to be able to go anywhere different.

And they still have their vacation money that they didn't use for 2020 so now they're combining that budget and doing something bigger.

Jim pickard is traveling to vegas at the end of the month.

Looking to get out of town.

Actually, i quarantine better in my room in vegas and i do here in chattanooga.

Tanner says he's not alone she says a lot of people are exploring different parts of the us.

I have been booking cowboy country i've been booking yellowstone.

Air travel for some is still a question though as the cdc warns it could contribute to another surge.

Take confined spaces sitting right next to you and rubbing elbows with some people.

Even the casinos have glass dividers in between and they're pretty stringent on the mask.