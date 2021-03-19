1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Slashing Spree In Encino; Suspect In Custody

At least one person was dead Thursday after a man went on a slashing spree with a machete and a knife in Encino, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Police announced late Thursday night the suspect, 47-year-old Adam Dimmerman, had been booked on suspicion of murder. He was being..