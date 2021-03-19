Medford dance company provides COVID-19 information to Latino community

Get prioritized.

Lines and will have more to share on friday.

A medford dance company is doubling as a covid-19 resource for the latino community.

Ritmo alegre is partnering with the oregon health authority to create an education campaign.

The effort provides covid-19 information through facebook posts, phone calls, zoom meetings and drive-through events.

Artistic and managing director luisa zaragoza says providing people information in spanish is crucial.

"many of them, uh, don't have access to, uh, online resources and they cannot verify, you know, oh, this is happening.this is going on.

We can, um, we know what to do or what, um, yeah, what to do.

And so.

Giving them