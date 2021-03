I'm Fine, Thanks For Asking Selected To Play At SFFilm Festival

The indie film I'm Fine, Thanks For Asking will make it's Bay Area debut after being selected to play at the San Francisco Film Festival.

Set during the covid-19 pandemic, the movie centers around a Los Angeles mom who tells her daughter they are camping for fun while she tries to get her into stable housing.CBSN Bay Area's Michelle Griego spoke with the film's director, star and executive producer Kelley Kali, along with Deon Cole, who also serves as an executive producer and actor.