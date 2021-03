Fraud alert almost kept couple from saving their family home

TONIGHT .... A PROBLEMSOLVERS FOLLOW UP... ON ANOKMULGEE COUNTY COUPLE'SFINANCIAL FIGHT.A FRAUD ALERT ON THEIR SAVINGSACCOUNT WAS KEEPING THEM FROMSAVING THEIR FAMILY HOME.PROBLEM SOLVER PETE KNUTSONREVISITS THAT COUPLE'S STORY ...AND EXPLAINS HOW THEY WONTHEIR FIGHT.RAYMOND HARRIS WAS A VETERANOF THE ARMY ... SERVED DURINGVIETNAM.YEARS LATER ... ON THIS WOODEDLAND IN OKMULGEE COUNTY ...RAYMOND'S SON ANDDAUGHTER-IN-LAW WOULD MOVE INTOHIS SINGLE STORY HOME.DERRICK AND SUSAN WOULD CAREFOR HIS AILING DAD ... FOR MORETHAN TWO YEARS... BEFORE RAYMONDPASSED AWAY A FEW DAYS BEFORETHANKSGIVING.RAYMOND HAD LEFT THEM THEHOUSE.BUT THEN ..

A FINANCIAL SHOCK."We've gotten to a desperationpoint with it."FOR YEARS ... DERRICK ANDSUSAN USED A GREEN DOT SAVINGSACCOUNT.THEY HAD NEARLY 22-HUNDREDDOLLARS IN IT ... WHICH WOULD BEUSED FOR SOME MORTGAGE PAYMENTSAND THE FEES FOR TRANSFERRINGRAYMOND'S HOUSE INTO THEIRNAMES.BUT A FEW DAYS BEFORECHRISTMAS ... SUSAN SAYS THEYRECEIVED A FRAUD ALERT..

SO THEYLOCKED THE ACCOUNT.STILL... THE MONEY WENTMISSING.

FOR WEEKS ... AS SUSANWORKED RELENTLESSLY TO GET THEIRHANDS ON THEIR MUCH NEEDEDCASH... THEY WERE MISSING THOSEMORTGAGE PAYMENTS ... ABOUT TOLOSE DERRICK'S CHERISHED FAMILYHOME."It's his life, and this is partof him family and heritage.

It'snot just a place we're crashing,it's part of his life.""So the Problem Solvers got intouch with a Green Dotrepresentative.

She promised tolook into the situation.

Itwasn't long until the money wasback in Susan and Derrick'saccount.

A few days later ...they had a check in hand forthat 2-thousand, 2-hundreddollars.""You guys performed a miracle."NOW... THE HARRIS' HAVE THEMONEY THEY NEED TO HELP SAVETHEIR HOME... AND A FATHER'SMEMORY.

WHEN YOU'RE OPENING A SAVINGSACCOUNT ...