The Oak Room Movie Trailer

The Oak Room Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: During a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote town where he was born.

When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night's events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence.

Director Cody Calahan Writers Peter Genoway Actors RJ Mitte, Peter Outerbridge, Ari Millen, Martin Roach, Nicholas Campbell, David Ferry Genre Thriller, Drama Run Time 1 hour 29 minutes