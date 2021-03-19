MARTYR شهيد Movie Clip - I'm always afraid

MARTYR شهيد Movie Clip - I'm always afraid - Plot synopsis: For Hassane, a young man from an impoverished neighbourhood, life has stopped making sense.

All he has left is a close group of friends, brought together by a shared sense of marginalization.

In an effort to shake off the pressure s of an increasingly desperate family situation, Hassane decides to lose himself in the azure waters of his favourite swimming spot on Beirut’s rocky shore.

However, despite innocent intentions, Hassane's actions result in a tsunami of grief and powerlessness that engulfs his friends, family and the community around him, changing their lives forever.

Heralding an exciting new voice in Lebanese cinema, 'Martyr' is a heartfelt farewell to the beauty and sensuality of life, youth, friendship, and love.