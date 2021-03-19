Godfather of Harlem Season 2

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Trailer HD - Season two finds Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) battling the New York Crime families for control of the lucrative and murderous "French Connection," the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor.

With a distribution syndicate that includes black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X's message of black economic nationalism.

His ambitious plan will face challenges from not only the Italians, but his wife Mayme, daughter Elise, rival Adam Clayton Powell, prosecutor Robert Morgenthau, and even Malcolm himself.

Once again, Godfather of Harlem explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights in the colourful, tumultuous year of 1964.

In addition to Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland), season two sees the return of stars Vincent D’Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Nigel Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandelorian), Lucy Fry (Stan's Wolf Creek), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born) and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

Cast members Erik LaRay Harvey (Luke Cage) and Demi Singleton (King Richard) have been upped to series regulars for season two.