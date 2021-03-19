THE CHINESE PROFESSIONALS Movie

THE CHINESE PROFESSIONALS Movie (aka ONE ARMED BOXER) Trailer - Jimmy Wang Yu (ONE-ARMED SWORDSMAN, MASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINE) stars as Yu Tien Lung, a top martial artist who after incurring the wrath of a local gang leader, is attacked by a team of deadly mercenaries and has his right arm violently severed.

Yu Tien soon trains his remaining arm to be stronger than ever, and goes on a rip-roaring rampage of revenge!

Featuring a multitude of unique and inventive fight scenes against opponents from around the world including Japanese and Okinawan karate experts, Tibetan monks, Thai kick-boxers, and Indian Yoga experts, ONE ARMED BOXER is one of the most influential and exciting martial arts films of the 70s.