Mike Jones speaks on retirement from Mississippi College

He says it's now time to spend more time with family.

Longtime head basketball coach and athletics director Mike Jones is retiring after more than 30 years of leading the Choctaws.

AGAINST THE DEFENDINGNATIONAL CHAMPIONS AT3PM ON WAPT THIS SUNDAYDON'T MISS IT.MIKE JONES?

WHO?

MIKE JONES?HAS BEEN AN INSTITUION INTHE MISSISSIPPI COLLEGEATHLETICS DEPARTMENT BUTNOW HE IS MOVING ON.

HERE'S ALOOK AT THE LONG AND STORIEDCAREER OF MIKE JONES.

<çáááNAT SOUNDáááÑçáááJOEáááÑFOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS WHENYOU WENT TO MISSISSIPPICOLLEGE YOU HEARD THE NAMEAND SAW THE MAN MIKE JONES.BUT CHOCTAW FANS WILL SEEANOTHER FIGURE ON THESIDELINE AS JONESANNOUNCED THAT HISRETIRING.SOTYOU KNOW GOD PUT IT ON MYHEART THAT IT WAS TIME SO ICAME IN CALLED THEPRESIDENT AND I GOT HOMETHAT NIGHT AND SHE DIDN'TREALLY BELIEVE THAT I DIDTHAT BUT I DID.

AND I KNOWTHAT THERE'S A SEASON FOREVERYTHING AND THIS IS MYSEASON TO MOVE IN ADIFFERENT DIRECTION.çáááJOEáááÑCOACH JONES PLAYED FOR MC INTHE 70S AND BECAME THE HEADBASKETBALL COACH IN 1988.IN 19 SEASONS AS HEAD COACHHE LED THE PROGRAM TO 4CONFERENCE TITLES ANDTHREE SWEET 16S APPERANCESIN DIVISION 3.

HE ALSOHELPED THE TRANSITION INTODIVISION 2.

BUT THERE IS ONETHING THE HALLFLOOR AT THE A-E WOODCOLISEUM.SOTMIKE JONESEVERY TIME I WALK OUT ON THEFLOOR...I'M NOT SAYING IHAVE CHILL BUMPS BUT IT'SSTILL VERY SPECIAL TO ME.çáááJOEáááÑIT TAKES A LOT OF TIME ANDCOMMITMENT TO ACHEIVE WHATJONES HAS AND THEGRANDFATHER OF 6 IS LOOKINGFORWARD TO ONE THING INRETIREMENT.

FAMILY.MORE TIME WITH MYGRANDCHILDREN SO I'LL GETTO DO THAT.

I'LL GET TO SEEALL OF THEM.

SPEND MORE TIMEWITH SON AND DAUGHTER,SON-IN-LAW ANDDAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND MYWIFE.

WE'VE BEEN MARRIED 46YEARS AND SHE'S BEEN ATROOPER THROUGHOUT THISWHOLE AND TIME AND I HOPEI'VE SHOWED THE CHRISTIANVALUES THAT WE HAVE ATMISSISSIPPI COLLEGE ANDI'VE BEEN A GOOD EXAMPLE.CO-LIN'S KENNY BIZOT WILLTAKE OVER AS ATHLETICSDIRE