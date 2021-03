Daughter Responds Sarcastically When Mom Asks Stranger Danger Question

This mom was trying to make her daughter aware of "stranger danger," the idea that all strangers can be potentially dangerous.

She asked her what would she do if someone comes to pick her up, saying that they were her mom's friend.

The kid responded sarcastically and said that she was a liar because she didn’t have any friends.

This unexpected answer from her made the woman laugh until she cried.