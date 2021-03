Long Vaccination Lines

AND CECIL WHAT ISDEPARTMENT SAYING ABOUTTHE ABNORMAL WAIT TIMESTODAY?

THERE ARE SEVERAL FACTORSBUT A MAIN ONE IS THE SEVEREWEATHER WE SAW YESTERDAYCAUSED APPOINTMENTS TO BERESCHEDULED.WE JUST LEFT SMITH WILLSSTADIUM AND THAT'S THE MOSTCARS I'VE WITNESSED SINCETHE SITE HAS BEEN OPEN TAKE ALOOK.THE PARKING LOT WASPACKED WITH CARS AS PEOPLEWAITED TO GET THEIRCOVID-19 VACCINE.WE ASKED PEOPLE HOW LONGTHEY WAITED AND THE TIMEFLUCTUATED FROM AN HOUR TOEVEN 3 HOURS FOR SOME PEOPLEDEPENDING ON WHAT TIMETHEY'RE APPOINTMENT WASSCHEDULED.ONE WOMAN I SPOKE WITHSAYS HERE APPOINTMENT WASORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FORWEDNESDAY BUT DUE TO SEVEREWEATHER SHE WASRESCHEDULED FOR TODAY.<IT WAS A SMOOTH PROCESSONCE YOU GOT TO THE PART TOGET THE SHOT BUT OTHER THANTHAT YOU KNOW IT WAS JUST ALONG WAIT BECAUSE I GUESSEVERYBODY OFF THERESCHEDULING I THINKTHAT'S WHY