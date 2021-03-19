New mini-grocery store opening in Downtown Fort Wayne, slated for end of 2021

A new mini-grocery store is opening in the 202 Metro Building later this year.

The days of driving 10 to 15 minutes out of downtown to get even the most basic groceries may be ending.

Chris, there is a lack of access to fresh fruits, vegetables and other produce for downtown residents.

Many say they have to travel ways away to get basic food items. that may be changing... beth nieter has been living downtown for three years now.

"it's convenient for going to work and we just wanted to be part of it because the downtown is just growing."

What's not convenient...the lack of supermarkets.

She has to trek to meijer on illinois road."i mean that's the whole point of being down here, is to not have to get in your car and drive somewhere."

When she found out about the new mini grocery store opening at 202 metro, she was overjoyed."for us living at skyline, it would be perfect because it's literally across the street."

When junk ditch brewing company co owner dan campbell was asked if he ever thought he'd be opening a grocery shop, he said...?laughing?

"anything's a possibility" since its opening in 2015, junk ditch has always supported local."from when we started the food truck, to now and going forward."the grocery store will reflect that.

"there's really great local growers and farmers in this region specifically, in northeast indiana."gk baked goods owner grace kelly may agrees."indiana is so great.

It has such a great food scene that we're able to produce in our own backyard."city of fort wayne spokesman john perlich says this is filling a longtime need."the larger grocery chains have indicated that because of the proximity to their stores right outside of downtown, it wouldn't make sense for their business model to have a downtown 3 facility."which has made it difficult for residents who don't have the ability to drive ten minutes out of the downtown area."we also know that there are areas in our community that are known as food deserts that have a lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables."perlich says this grocery store is one step toward fixing this issue.

They plan to have the project done late 20-21, early 20-22 pending how fast construction happens.

They're hoping that by the holidays downtown residents will be able to enjoy convenient, locally grown goods.

