Son arrested in father's murder

Detectives arrested an Oroville man after they gathered information and evidence showing he killed his father on Thursday afternoon, Butte County Sheriff's said.

The son is identified as 28- year old tyler anderson..

The killing happened at a home on the 5000 block of 'v-e' avenue in south oroville.

what have you learned?

Butte county sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the murder.

They arrived here about 12:30 this afternoon and found a man dead at this home behind me on 'v-e' avenue..

Investigators are not releasing the type of weapon used in the killing..

A neighbor who didn't want to go on camera told me she was home when officers arrived.

She says she saw the mom run outside yelling "you killed him, you killed him."

The man killed has not been identified..

Authorities say his son is in custody..

And was arrested on an open count of murder.

I am working to learn more about a motive.

