Josh Shertz

Welcome back.... josh schertz hasn't won a game yet for indiana state men's basketball, but if his press conference is any indiciation the sycamores might of found a hidden gem.... schertz was introduced today as the 26th men's basketball coach in isu history.... he comes from division two lincoln memorial in tennesse... he plans to bring a different style of ball with him...more pro style, get up and down...high tempo and shoot a lot of three's..... it worked at lincolm memorial where he had 336 victories and has won an impressive 83 percent of his games.... he has the third-best record of any coach at any ncaa level... but as schertz said none of that matters here in terre haute, because his job now is to get those kind of results at isu....