Another signing day ceremony this afternoon over at D’Iberville where girls soccer standout Lilli Havens put pen to paper with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
D’Iberville Soccer’s Lilli Havens signs with MGCCC
A change-up and- curveball.- - another signing day ceremony- this afternoon, over at - d'iberville... where girls- soccer standout lilli havens pu- pen to paper... with mississipp- gulf coast community- college.- it didn't take her all that lon- to make up her mind, on the lad- bulldogs... committing to perk,- in january... after receiving - her official offer, in december- havens has only been with the - - lady warriors, since her junior- year... having transfered in- from spokane, washington.
- overall... she's been a varsity- player, since the eighth- grade...- plenty long enough for her to - know... this is always what she- wanted to do, with her future..- on the pitch.
- - " no i want to play next level soccer and what i think the number one reason why wanted to keep playing was because of my family and because of my friends.
I don't think i would be the place i am today without the coaches and my teammates and is why we we could just ball will multiply.
The water is great to see them all the other dream i called all likely mystery of the gentiles is go employment with hundreds ... wxxv even social coaches