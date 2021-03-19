Leo Lions Set Sights on Program's First Semi-State Title

Leo is one of just four teams still standing in Class 3A.

At 2 p-m... meanwhile, the leo lions are getting to set to play in the high school version of the final four this weekend..leo is one of just four teams still standing in class 3-a..

Cary cogdell and company clinched the program's first regional championship last weekend..now the lions have their sights set on their first ever semi-state title... they can claim that with a win over south bend st.

Joseph on saturday..

Tip is set for 4 o'clock at north side gym in elkhart on saturday..more on this matchup coming up tomorrow night in the locker