Community remembers 17-year-old

A community is still grieving the death of 17-year-old deu'nte moore.

Moore was shot friday night and later died from his injuries.

Waay 31's grace campbell went to his candlelight vigil and shares with us how his mom says her son continues to bring the community together.

There was not a dry eye here at deu'nta moore's, or better known as poodaroo, candlelight vigil.

His mom said she knew he was loved by many but she didn't know to this extent.

Brittany moore, mom: "honey, i knew he was loved, but i didn't know he touched this many people.

I'm going to miss my baby dearly."

Thursday night, about 100 people came to stoner field to honor poodaroo.

His friends and family shared some of their favorite memories.

The overwhelming response was his ability to make anybody's day much better.

Poodaroo's girlfriend says it's one of her favorite things about him.

"he always made somebody smile no matter what he went through, even on his bad days he made someone smile.

Just a great person, always kept a smile on somebody's face."

She says it still doesn't seem real that he's gone.

"i have my good and bad days.

It still feels like it's a dream to me to be honest.

It's going to be hard but i'm going to get through it."

His mom, brittany moore, says she's been overwhelmed with love and support from the community since his devastating death.

"i haven't really had my moment yet because i have so much love around here from my son bringing everybody together, everybody."

But even with all the love and support, brittany is missing it from the one person she wants it from the most.

"everybody keeps asking me what i want and what i need, but they can't give it to me because i want my baby.

I like, it's nothing that i need because nobody can give it to me."

Reporting in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news his community says moore was one of a kind and nobody could bring people