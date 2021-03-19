Tennessee March Madness gambling

This is the first March Madness with legalized betting online in Tennessee.

First time ever people can legally bet in tennessee on the n-c double a college basketball tournament.

March madness is here with play-in games happening tonight and the full college basketball tournament gets underway tomorrow.

Draft kings johnny avello says there is a huge demand for betting on march madness especially with last year's tournament being canceled due to covid.

He says throughout the tournament more money is wagered on march madness than the amount of money bet on the super bowl.

Avello says people want access to as many gambling options as possible.

Besides the spread, the total, and the money line is our free pool survivor pool.

Where $1 million is going to the winner and any other since that happened in the first rounds were randomly going to pick two people who signed up and give them $10,000.

That's gonna be bad in any jurisdiction in the country.

This year picking the women's college basketball bracket will be available from the sweet 16 and on.

You can watch many of the men's college basketball