Softball: MGCCC vs. East Central

Today, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College softball team won a game over East Central 19-18.
Softball: PRCC vs. MGCCC
So, if baseball is in Poplarville, softball must be in Perkinston. Second ranked Lady Bulldogs host the Lady Wildcats.
- and here's when i showed up...- it's 19-18... second-ranked lad- bulldogs trying to close- it out, against the lady- warriors... two down... bases - loaded.
- anna avant in the circle... and- she's gonna let her defense pla- behind her... they get the out- at first... and that's game... - combined 37 runs... i got none- of them... so what about game - 2... maybe some offense there.- top first... harrison central - alum zharia - richardson with a good eye at - the plate... draws a walk to- make it - first and third, after the- stolen base... but both runners- stranded there.
- bottom second now... east - central alum alexis laughlin, - at the dish... and she goes ful- launch pad... sending this- thing into orbit... before- gravity takes over... and that'- inches... - not feet... not yards... inches- away... from being a two-run- homer... the former hornet- settles for an r-b-i double...- - - makes it 1-nothing gulf coast.- let's go top third... abby vanc- dealing, for the lady - bulldogs... gives up a single - in the inning... but other than- that... she was un-touchable...- three outs... all via the - swinging- strikeout... that's the - forward-facing "k".
- so here's the thing... lady - bulldogs hit a grand slam the - inning after i leave... and hol- - on for yet another one-run- victory... 7-6 final... and out- of the combined 50 runs... i go- one - of them... of course... go-
