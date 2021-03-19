Battle at the Beach: Harrison Central vs. Oak Grove

- over at harrison central... red- rebels hosting oak grove, in- another one of those battle at- the beach games... trying - to catch to at least one per- day.- top first... kannon varnado on- the bump... and he shoves...- pumps the fastball right by his- man... scoreless- frame, for the junior.- and how often do you get to giv- yourself run support... - varnado... no hesitation from - third, on the wild pitch... and- he's safe... got on with a bloo- single... then scores the first- run of the game.- now the red rebels putting on a- absolute base-running - clinic... tyler piper... a- swiper of second... ball hits - off the back- of his cleat... which allows- devin culberson to scamper- home.

- and harrison central still on - the offensive... hayden enroth- deposits one into left field...- and more aggressive - base-running... as shaun cochra- hustles into third... piper saf- at home... makes it 3-nothing - h-c... and counting.- again with the base-running...- red rebels almost caught in - a rundown... but then cochran - breaks for home... and a- better throw might get him... - but he's safe... four runs in - the - inning... on just two hits... - three of them scored on simple- heads-up base-running.- 4-zip after one inning- complete... and then i'm not- sure what - happened after that... but h-c- gets out-scored 12-1 the rest o- the way... falling 12-5 final.- -